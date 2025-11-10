Car Blast Reported Near Red Fort Metro Station: Delhi Fire Dept

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a breaking news a Car Blast has been Reported Near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, said Delhi Fire Service as reported by News Agency ANI.

A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage: Delhi Fire Department – ANI wrote in an X post a little ago today.

A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has also reached the spot. Further details awaited, Delhi Fire Department also said in a statement.

