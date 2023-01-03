Capt Shiva Chouhan becomes 1st woman officer to get deployed at Siachen

New Delhi: Captain Shiva Chouhan has become the first woman officer to get operationally deployed at the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen. She was posted after training at the Siachen Battle School along with other personnel.

“Capt Shiva Chouhan becomes the first woman officer to get operationally deployed at the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen, after training at Siachen Battle School along with other personnel. (Source: Indian Army)”, ANI tweeted.

As per reports, Capt Shiva Chouhan was put through rigorous training which included endurance training, ice wall climbing, avalanche and crevasse rescue and survival drills, at the Siachen Battle School.

Chouhan got inducted to the Siachen Glacier on 2 Jan this year after an arduous climb, say reports.

The team of Sappers led by Capt Shiva Chouhan will be responsible for numerous combat engineering tasks and will be deployed at the post for a duration of three months, reportedly said Indian Army.