Canada shooting: Lawrence Bishnoi gang members claim responsibility via social media

Calgary: A fresh shooting incident has been reported in Calgary, with alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility through a social media post. The claim was reportedly made by Tyson Bishnoi and Arzu Bishnoi.

In the post, the individuals stated, “The Lawrence gang takes responsibility for the firing at a shop named ‘Malwa Tires’ (8616, 44 Street SE, Calgary).” Authorities have identified the location as Malwa Tires, a commercial establishment in the south-eastern part of the city.

The message also referred to a viral video allegedly showing a shooting involving Harpreet Brar. The footage has been widely circulated on social media, drawing significant public attention.

Security agencies have begun examining both the social media post and the video to verify their authenticity and determine the credibility of the claims. Officials are assessing whether those named in the post are directly connected to the incident.

The development has once again raised concerns over gang-linked violence in Canada. Authorities have not yet confirmed any arrests in connection with the latest shooting and said investigations are ongoing.

Earlier in the day, Indian High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh Patnaik said that India and Canada have understood that both sides need to engage in sustained dialogue and enhance security cooperation to address concerns related to violent extremism and transnational crimes, emphasising that both countries recognise the need to work together to ensure the safety of their citizens.

Speaking to ANI ahead of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to India and other Indo-Pacific allies, Patnaik said that the recent discussions between the two countries’ National Security Advisors, during NSA Ajit Doval’s visit to Ottawa, marked a significant step forward in strengthening bilateral security ties.

“This was discussed recently when NSA Ajit Doval visited Canada, and he had very extensive discussions with his counterpart, NSA Nathalie Drouin, as well as the Minister for Public Safety. And I think what they have put together is a wonderful action plan to take forward the security cooperation between both sides to address all issues–whether it’s fentanyl smuggling, whether it is transnational organised crime, violent extremism, illegal immigration fraud, cybercrime, or cybersecurity,” the Indian High Commissioner said.