Can Mix And Match Of Covid Vaccine Be Effective ? Here Is The Details

At this time when India is facing the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic , the vaccine shortage has created yet another challenge to face the pandemic situation. With different countries mixing different covid vaccine to tackle the problem of vaccine shortage, it is yet to be seen whether India will follow the countries or not.

As of now India’s Covid-19 Vaccine Covaxin and Covishield are given to the people above the age group of 18 in two does and those who have taken both the doses are considered as fully vaccinated.

The lack of covid-19 vaccine has yet again created a problem in the country. The large number of population is still struggling to find a vaccination slot for them and their loved ones. By mixing and matching of covid vaccine will only increase flexibility.

The vaccine manufacturer in the country are facing problem in producing and fulfilling the demand of the vaccines. If the mix and match of vaccine works , the problem of not being able to meet the needs of vaccine will be divided among different manufacturers worldwide, ensuring larger supply in the amount of vaccine.

Mix and Match of covid-19 vaccine will also be higher effective against different variants too. If one of vaccine is less effective on the variant then one can get a booster shot that could have a higher efficacy against a variant.

In many European countries, like Germany, France, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, authorities are now advising younger people, who were previously given the AstraZeneca vaccine as a first dose, to take an alternative vaccine as their second vaccine dose.

Following multiple cases of a rare side effect of a blood clotting/bleeding condition in vaccinated individuals, the authorities decided to stop administering of the vaccines.

According to a UK study published in the Lancet, 830 people over the age of 50 were asked to get either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines first, then the other vaccine in their second jab.

The study found that those who received mixed doses showed mild to moderate symptoms following their second dose as opposed to people who received non-mixed doses of vaccine.

A Spanish study found that people who received mixed doses had higher antibody response 14 days after receiving the Pfizer shot, following the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

As of now, Covid-19 vaccines are the only means of protection from the deadly virus. Irrespective of whether you’re young and healthy or fall under the category of the most vulnerable, the second wave of pandemic has affected almost everyone who has come in contact with it.

Therefore, it is very important that you get you vaccinated, whenever you find or get hold of a slot.



But whether mixing and matching of Covid vaccines will be a possibility or not is yet to be considered in India.