New Delhi: The Cambridge University, the world’s leading university, has lauded India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and felicitated Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ for spearheading educational reforms in the country to build a coherent and resilient education system.

Pokhriyal was honoured at the virtual National Conference on ‘Empowering through Zero – Shunya Se Sashaktikaran’, organised by the Sri Aurobindo Society on Tuesday.

Rod Smith, Managing Director, Global Education at Cambridge University Press speaking on the history of education in India said, “Education and research are important tools of the world. India’s education system has a long and illustrious history.”

Smith said that the world’s first university was established in 700 BC whereas the first and oldest women’s college in Asia was established in Kolkata.

“The studies of trigonometry, calculus and algebra all originated in India,” he said.

Cambridge University had lauded the National Education Policy of India and honoured the Union Education Minister for spearheading education reforms to build a coherent and resilient education system, Smith said.

He appreciated the Union Education Minister for his “commitment” to “sustainable education” through the National Education Policy 2020.

Smith further said that for the last seven decades, India has largely focused on expanding access to education.

“Now, with the recently launched NEP 2020, the focus has rightly shifted to the curriculum, pedagogy and assessment reforms. It promises to move the education system towards real understanding, away from the culture of rote learning,” he said.

The Union Minister also addressed the virtual national conference and honoured more than 40 education officers for their leadership role and 26 teachers for their innovative practices during Covid-19 pandemic.

Pokhriyal also launched ‘Innovation and Leadership Casebook – Covid Edition’, the e-books that comprise innovative efforts and work of the education officers and teachers.

Talking about Aurobindo Ghosh, Pokhriyal reiterated the glorious past of India’s educational heritage, where world famous universities such as Nalanda and Takshashila thrived and invited students from all over the world with the slogan: ‘Vasudev Kutumbakam’.

Pokhriyal said that “NEP 2020 is most comprehensive and futuristic policy document in educational history of this country”.

“NEP lays the foundation of the new India as it focuses on development of competencies, skills and critical thinking of children,” he said.

Pokhriyal also urged people to work together with determination to implement the NEP.

Pokhriyal also congratulated the organisers for launching these initiatives which will complement the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat’.

Pokhriyal reassured organisers and representatives from the University of Cambridge that India will take forward its role as a leader in the field of education.

(IANS)