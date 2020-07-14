Calcutta HC Orders Postmortem Of Covid19 Patient, Here Is Why

Calcutta: Possibly in a first of its kind incident in in India, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered to conduct the postmortem of a deceased COVID-19 patient.

The Court’s order came while hearing a petition filed by the parents of the deceased 18-year-old boy who had COVID19.

The youth’s parents had approached the court alleging medical negligence.

The court also ordered videography of postmortem and last rites as per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines.

Court also asked the West Bengal government to submit a report in this regard and scheduled the next hearing after four weeks.

The deceased’s parents have alleged that he was turned away by four hospitals due to non-availability of beds.