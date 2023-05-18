Cabinet Reshuffle: Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as India’s law minister

New-Delhi: In the latest cabinet reshuffle, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arjun Ram Meghwal has been appointed as the new Law Minister.

He will be replacing incumbent Kiran Rijiju who has been assigned to the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

On the advice of PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu has approved this change in the cabinet.

Rijiju took over as the Law and Justice Minister on July 8, 2021. Prior to this, he served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Youth Affairs and Sports from May 2019 to July 2021.

More details awaited.