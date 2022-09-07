Cabinet approves launch of PM-SHRI schools, over 14,000 to be upgraded

New-Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday announced that it has approved the launch of a new centrally sponsored scheme for setting up PM SHRI Schools (PM Schools for Rising India).

Under this scheme, in five years, that is, between 2022 and 2027, the Centre plans to strengthen as many as 14,600 schools at a cost of Rs 27,360 crore. These schools, include Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas which would emerge as PM SHRI Schools, the Cabinet said.

Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said: “The Union Cabinet has approved the launch of a new scheme for setting up PM-SHRI schools. Over 14,000 schools including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas will be strengthened to emerge as PM-SHRI schools.”

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, PM Modi, announced the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme.

The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational, and holistic method of imparting education, Modi said, adding that he is certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of the National Education Policy (NEP).

“Today, on #TeachersDay I am glad to announce a new initiative the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

He further added that “the PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. Emphasis will be on a discovery oriented, learning centric way of teaching. Focus will also be on modern infra including latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more”.

“The National Education Policy has transformed the education sector in recent years. I am certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of NEP”, he added.

Each PM SHRI model school will be allocated Rs 2 crore over two years for the upgradation and school authorities will have the flexibility to use up to 40 percent of the funds.