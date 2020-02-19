reproductive rights
Cabinet approves Bill to protect women’s reproductive rights

By IANS
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the ‘Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation Bill 2020’, intended to protect women’s reproductive rights.

Calling it “historic Bill”, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that the Bill aimed for the welfare of women in the country as it proposes law to establish a national registry.

“A national board and the state board will be set up to help implement the legal framework. A central database of clinics and banks will also be established,” Irani said, adding those indulging in embryo sale and trafficking can be fined and even put behind bars as per the provisions of the bill.

The Bill is expected to be introduced in Parliament in the next phase of the Budget session which will commence on March 2 and continue till April 3. Irani said that the government has taken various path-breaking steps to protect women’s reproductive rights.

