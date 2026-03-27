Cabinet Approves ₹28,840 Crore for Modified UDAN Scheme: 100 New Airports and 200 Helipads Planned

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On March 25, 2026, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signed off on the “Modified UDAN” Regional Connectivity Scheme, setting aside ₹28,840 crore for it. This new version will cover ten years, from 2026-27 all the way through 2035-36. This revamped initiative aims to significantly strengthen regional air links and make air travel more affordable for the common citizen,especially in parts of the country that hardly see any flights.

A large chunk of the plan is all about ramping up aviation infrastructure. The government’s putting ₹12,159 crore towards building 100 new airports by upgrading unserved airstrips in the next eight years. Plus, for people living in hills or in remote corners, they’ll install 200 new modern helipads, with ₹3,661 crore set aside just for that. These spots usually struggle with “last-mile” travel, and this should help close that gap.

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To keep these new routes alive, the scheme has more financial backing for airlines. There’s ₹10,043 crore marked for Viability Gap Funding (VGF), giving airlines subsidies for five years instead of three so they have more time to become profitable. With this support, half the seats on regional flights will stay capped at affordable rates—like ₹2,500 for every hour in the air.

Another big change: the government will handle Operation and Maintenance (O&M) costs for 441 aerodromes, heliports, and water aerodromes for three years. Small airports often can’t break even right away, so this help—up to ₹3.06 crore per year for airports, and ₹90 lakh for heliports—should keep them running.

But there’s more to it than just runways and subsidies. The scheme lines up with the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and “Viksit Bharat 2047” plans, which push for homegrown industry. To drive that, the Cabinet cleared ₹400 crore to buy aircraft and helicopters built in India—things like the HAL Dornier and HAL Dhruv. By doing all this, the Modified UDAN plan hopes to pull faraway places into the heart of India’s economy, helping with trade, tourism, and even better healthcare access in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.