New Delhi: Ugly turn of events has taken place in North-east Delhi as CAA protests become violent.

The police was stone pelted and even fired at during the protest. This has taken a toll on the life of Constable Ratan Lal who was on-duty. He was hit by stone and died later. DCP Amit Sharma and SP Anuj Kumar were also injured in the attack. Around 60 protestors were injured during the clash.

According to reports, CAA protests turned violent on Sunday and the protestors started vandalising and arsoning property. As the violence intensified on Monday, Delhi Police used lathi-charge and tear gas to control the situation. But the situation could not be brought under control. Even fire brigade sent to douse the fire was attacked. Section -144 has been imposed by the Police in violent areas. The situation is still hostile and Delhi Police is trying to bring back normalcy.