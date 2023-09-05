Bypolls 2023: Voting underway in 7 assembly seats of 6 states

New-Delhi: Voting for the bye-elections to the seven assembly constituencies of six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, started on Tuesday at 7 am.

This is being seen as the first electoral test of the I.N.D.I.A Opposition bloc against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In July, the Opposition alliance, formed to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, announced that it would be called the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A).

The Election Commission will release the results of bye-elections on Friday, September 8.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi, Dara Singh Chauhan’s reelection as Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA necessitated bypolls. Chauhan joined the BJP after leaving the SP. The BJP has filed Chauhan against SP’s Sudhakar Singh for the Ghose byelections.

Bye-election in Tripura’s Dhanpur was necessitated after the BJP’s Pratima Bhoumik resigned to retain her Lok Sabha seat, leaving the assembly vacant. Bhoumik’s brother Bindu Debnath will be fighting for the BJP against Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) candidate Kaushik Chanda in Dhanpur for the bypolls.

In Boxanagar, the BJP has nominated Taffajal Hussain, who earlier lost to CPI (M) in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The Dumri Assembly seat fell vacant after the death of state cabinet minister Jagannath Mahto, who had won the seat for JMM in 2019.Voting is underway at 373 polling stations, of which around 200 have been identified as Maoist-affected booths. Polling is scheduled to continue till 5 pm.

Bypoll is being held in Puthupally Assembly seat of Kerala after the death of the Congress’s Oommen Chandy. The constituency was held by the former Kerala Chief Minister for a record 53 years. There are 1,76,417 voters, including 90,281 women, 86,132 men, and four transgenders, in Puthuppally constituency.

