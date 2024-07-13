Bypoll Results: Himachal Chief Minister’s Wife Kamlesh Thakur Wins Dehra Seat

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s wife Kamlesh Thakur today won the Dehra assembly bypoll in Himachal Pradesh by a margin of over 9,000 votes.

The counting of votes for the by-elections in all three assembly constituencies of Himachal began at 8:00 am today.

Himachal Pradesh Congress leader Kamlesh Thakur defeated her rival, BJP nominee Hoshyar Singh, by 9,399 votes in the Dehra constituency.

Congress candidate Hardeep Singh Bawa was leading from the Nalagarh assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh by 6,870 votes against BJP’s K.L Thakur.

The seats fell vacant after the three Independent legislators Hoshyar Singh (Dehra), Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur) and K L Thakur (Nalagarh), resigned from the state assembly on March 22 and joined the party the next day.

The voting was held in 13 Assembly seats across seven states four in West Bengal, three in Himachal Pradesh, two in Uttarakhand, and one each in Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

The BJP fielded all the three former MLAs from their respective seats.