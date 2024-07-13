Bypolls results 2024: Counting of votes begins for 13 seats across 7 states

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the byelections for 13 assembly constituencies across seven states has begun today.

The voting for the by-polls was conducted on July 10. During this by-polls, voting was held in assembly constituencies including Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, Bagda, and Maniktala (West Bengal), Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh), Badrinath and Manglaur (Uttarakhand), Jalandhar West (Punjab), Rupauli (Bihar), Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu), and Amarwara (Madhya Pradesh).

The re-elections were conducted to fill the vacancies resulting from either the death or resignation of incumbent members.

In Himachal Pradesh, the vote counting for three assembly constituencies began with 13 candidates in the fray for the contest mainly between the state-ruling Congress and the main opposition BJP.

Likewise, vote counting for Punjab’s lone Assembly constituency, Jalandhar West, has begun with 15 candidates in the fray for a multi-cornered contest largely among the state-ruling AAP, the BJP, and the Congress.

Furthermore, the counting of votes began on Saturday for the by-election to the Rupauli assembly seat in Bihar’s Purnea district. The voter turnout was 52.75 percent in the by-poll.

Similarly, the counting of votes for two assembly seats, Badrinath and Manglaur in Haridwar district, Uttarakhand began at 8 am today.

Further details related to vote counting are awaited.