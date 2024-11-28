Shocking! Live-in partner kills woman chops her into 40 to 50 pieces in Jharkhand

Ranchi: In a shocking incident a live-in partner has allegedly killed his beau and cut her body into as many as 40 to 50 pieces in Jharkhand said reports on Thursday.

According to reports the incident has been reported from Jordag village under the jurisdiction of Jariagarh police station area in Khunti district of Jharkhand. The incident came to light when a dog was spotted carrying a human body part in the village.

The villagers immediately informed the local police. The police reached the spot and investigated into the matter and found around 40 to 50 body parts of a female in the forest near the village. The accused has been identified as Naresh Bhengra and is a butcher by profession.

The accused had allegedly married another woman. But he was living-in with the victim as the woman insisted on marrying him he got enraged and strangled her. He then cut her body into small pieces and threw it in the jungel near the village. The clothes of the woman helped identify her body.

