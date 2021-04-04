Busy On Phone Call, Nurse Gives Women Two Does Of COVID Vaccine

Uttar Pradesh: A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district was given two doses of the covid vaccine while the nurse attending her was busy in a phone call. The incident occurred on Saturday in the primary health center (PHC) in the Akbarpur area of the district.

On Saturday, Kamlesh Kumari, a woman in her 50s, had gone to a local government health center to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

As per Covid-19 protocol, she should have been given one dose of the vaccine on the assigned date and the next dose after a few weeks, depending on the vaccine she was given.

However, due to the alleged negligence of the nurse attending Kamlesh Kumari, she ended up getting two doses of the vaccine on the same day.

As the woman’s family members come to know about the matter, they created an uproar at the center, and later senior officials including the district magistrate and chief medical officer were informed about the alleged negligence.

As per the family members due to the double dosage of vaccination, Kamlesh Kumari developed mild swelling in her hand, although, no serious symptoms were reported.

District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh said he has taken serious cognizance over the negligence. The Chief Medical Officer has been asked to inquire about the incident and submit a fact-finding report.