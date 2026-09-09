Businessman’s home robbed of Rs 2.5 cr in Delhi, two domestic help absconding

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New-Delhi: A major theft worth around Rs 2.5 crore has been reported from the home of a businessman in Delhi’s Timarpur area. Two domestic helps, who had keys to the house, have emerged as prime suspects and are absconding.

The incident took place at Rivera Apartments on Mall Road, where approximately Rs 2.5 crore worth of cash and gold and diamond jewellery was allegedly stolen from the flat.

As per reports, businessman Anuj Gupta had travelled to Australia with his family members on September 2. The theft came to light on Sunday morning when his nephew Ujjwal reached the first floor and found the flat’s door open, with cupboards open and belongings scattered.

Police said Anshul had left for his shop on Saturday and returned at around 10 pm, but the theft was not detected at that time. He subsequently informed the police, following which a team from Timarpur police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

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According to the businessman, gold and diamond jewellery along with cash worth around Rs 2.5 crore has been stolen from the residence. The police suspect the involvement of two domestic workers, identified as Anil and Vicky, who are currently absconding.

Police suspect that the two may have been aware of the cash and valuables kept inside the house, and their possible involvement is being investigated.

After being informed about the theft, Anuj returned to Delhi from Australia and provided police with a list of the stolen cash and valuables.

Several teams have been formed to trace the suspects. Police are conducting raids at their possible hideouts and examining CCTV footage, their movements and contacts as part of the investigation.