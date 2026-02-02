Businessman shot outside SBI ATM in Hyderabad, robbed of Rs 6 lakh

Advertisement

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old businessman who had come to Hyderabad for a work visit ended up getting robbed of Rs 6 Lakh after being shot on the leg outside an SBI ATM in Hyderabad.

The accused are reportedly said to be two in number with their identity remaining unidentified. The gunman opened fire twice but luckily only one bullet was shot on the victim’s leg.

This incident took place when the victim had gone to the SBI ATM to deposit money when two unknown gunman came in and opened fire at him following which he sustained bullet injuries on his leg.

The victim of this robbery case is identified as Rinshad P V, a clothes trader from Kozhikode who had come to Hyderabad in the first week of the January month with the purpose of purchasing stocks for his business.

Moreover, on the advice of his cousin Mishban, the victim Rinshad went to deposit the amount in his bank account on a two-wheeler which was of his friend named Ameer.

Apart from robbing Rinshad of Rs 6 Lakh, the two unidentified persons also took the key of his two-wheeler before running away from the crime spot.

After the incident, Rinshad was rushed to the nearby hospital as he got fired on his leg and he is said to be in a stable condition.

According to the reports, a case has been registered in the Sultan Bazar Police Station under sections related to robbery and attempt to murder.

Based on the complaint, police are investigating if the information about the cash was given by someone and further probe into the matter is underway.

