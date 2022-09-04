Cyrus Mistry Dies
Cyrus Mistry (File Photo: IANS)

Business Tycoon Cyrus Mistry Dies In Road Accident

By Sudeshna Panda

Mumbai: Business tycoon Cyrus Mistry has died in a road accident near Palgarh on the outskirts of Mumbai today, said reports.

Cyrus Mistry was said to be around 54 years of age.

It is noteworthy that, Cyrus was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons. He was ousted from the position in October 2016.

Ratan Tata announced his retirement in December 2012 it was then that Cyrus took over.

It is worth mentioning that, N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.

