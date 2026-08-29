2 killed, 11 injured after bus overturns in Uttarakhand

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Dehradun: A tragic incident took place in which two people lost their lives and eleven others sustained injuries after a Delhi-bound bus overturned in Uttarakhand on Friday, as per reports.

The bus is identified as a passenger bus, it was carrying around 60 people and was heading back to Delhi from Uttarakhand. The accident took place near Rishikesh.

The incident happened when the bus lost control while it was going down the slope, it struck two people riding on a scooter and overturned, trapping the two underneath.

Following the incident, the scooter riders sustained critical injuries and were taken to a hospital for medical treatment in an ambulance but didn’t survive.

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As per reports, the eleven injured persons were also taken to hospital for treatment. The treatment is still ongoing. The other passengers of the bus are reportedly safe.

Police and SDRF teams carried out rescue operations at the accident site.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.