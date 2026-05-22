Bus collides with tanker on Agra-Lucknow Expressway, killing 2 people

Advertisement

Lucknow: In a tragic road accident, two people lost their lives and more than 15 persons sustained critical injuries after a bus collided with tanker on Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The incident was reported when a private double-decker bus en route from Kanpur to Gurugram collided with a vehicle, causing the bus to instantly catch fire and triggering widespread panic among the passengers.

The impact was so severe that the bus immediately burst into flames, and the scene was filled with screams and cries of distress. Following which the bus driver and conductor died and nearly two dozen passengers are reported to be injured.

Advertisement

On being informed, the police, fire brigade, and relief teams immediately rushed to the scene. Along with bringing the fire under control, relief and rescue operations were initiated.

All the injured were immediately transported via ambulance to the Firozabad Medical College and Saifai Medical College for medical treatment.