Bus carrying pilgrims overturns in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, 4 killed

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Baghpat: At least four people were killed and several others injured as a bus carrying pilgrims overturned after hitting a divider in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district.

The accident occurred on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near the Badagaon cut on Sunday late at night when the bus was returning from Bangar in Rajasthan.

The accident took place around 12:30 am and information was received via the 112 emergency service that a vehicle, carrying 32 passengers from Rajasthan towards Badaun, had overturned after hitting a divider.

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Police Response Vehicle (PRV) units, ambulances and local police personnel immediately reached the accident site after receiving the information.

The injured passengers were immediately rescued and taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) and the district hospital for treatment. Some of those who suffered critical injuries were referred to higher medical centres for advanced care.