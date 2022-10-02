Bus Accident In Hazaribagh; 4 killed, 35 injured

Hazaribagh: In a tragic incident, a bus with pilgrims overturned in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. The accident took place late at night on Saturday.

According to reports, four people had killed in the accident while thirty-five passengers were injured. The injured passengers were admitted to the Hazaribagh Medical College and Hospital.

The pilgrims were travelling from Bihar and were enroute Odisha. The bus was going through Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand when the incident took place.

The police reached the spot and rescued the injured and rushed them to the medical immediately in Hazaribagh. Five pilgrims are critically injured.

As per information, two of the deceased persons are from Kaniha, Talcher of Angul Districts in Odisha named Manu Behera and Menaka Pradhan.

It is to be noted that the bus was returning from Gaya and the accident happened in Hazaribagh. Further information awaited.

