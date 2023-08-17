Burqa clad man held in Kerala for recording video in women’s washroom

Chennai: A man pretended to be a woman by wearing burqa and entered into the washroom meant for women. He then allegedly recorded videos there. Later, he was caught and arrested. The incident took place at the Kochi Mall in Kerala.

As per reports, the accused man is a 23 year old IT professional. After he was reportedly found recording video in the women washroom he was nabbed by Police.

The accused has been charged under section 354 and 419 of IPC and section 66 E of IT Act. The same day he was arrested and forwarded to the Court. The Court granted him 14 days of judicial custody.

The accused reportedly put his mobile in a cardboard box and dig a hole on the place of the cardboard behind which the camera of the mobile was there. After entering into the women’s bathroom he stuck the mobile to the door of the washroom in an intension to record video secretly.