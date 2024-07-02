Burari-like case in Madhya Pradesh on same day after 6 years, 5 of family found hanging in Alirajpur

Alirajpur: In a shocking incident, five members of a family were found hanging at their residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district on Monday. The incident occurred on the same day exactly six years after the Delhi’s Burari incident.

According to report, the couple and their three kids were found hanging from the ceiling of their home on Monday morning. The deceased identified as Rakesh Singh was a farmer. The other deceased have been identified as Lalita, daughter Lakshmi, sons Prakash and Akshay.

Reportedly, one of their relatives arrived at their residence when he saw them hanging. He immediately informed the neibhours and police about the incident.

On receiving information, police reached the spot, seized the bodies and sent them for autopsy. Meanwhile, the reason behind taking such an extreme step is yet to be known. The cops have initiated a probe into the matter and are investigating in both murder and suicide angle.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

It is worth mentioning here that on July 1, 2018, 11 members of a family including the grandmother, two men, six women and two teens died in Burari of Delhi. Ten people were found hanged, while the oldest family member, the grandmother, was strangled.