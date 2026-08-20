Bulldozer removes encroachments outside Pakistan High commission in Delhi

Advertisement

New Delhi: Indian officials on Thursday used a JCB machine to demolish unauthorized structures and remove barricades in front of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, in what is described as a retaliatory step.

The bulldozing occurred on unauthorized encroachments outside the mission’s officially allotted space.

Security bollards, barricades, queue barriers at the visa processing counters and other such items located outside the commission premises were also pulled out.

The demolition happened three days after authorities removed security barricades on the road outside Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Advertisement

Images from outside the Pakistan High Commission revealed twisted railings, metal frames and concrete sections spread across the complex after the demolition.

The main entrance to the mission building remained undisturbed.

The current development comes amidst tensions between the two nations but is neither directly linked with the ongoing dispute, nor is there official confirmation for its connection besides alleged mutually removal of security installations.