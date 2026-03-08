Bulldozer action in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar murder case: Property linked to accused demolished

Advertisement

New Delhi: Authorities carried out bulldozer action on a property linked to an accused in the Uttam Nagar murder case following a deadly clash during Holi celebrations in Delhi. The demolition was conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi as part of an enforcement drive against alleged illegal construction.

The incident occurred on the night of March 4 in the JJ Colony area of Uttam Nagar, when a dispute during Holi celebrations escalated into violence.

Police said the conflict began after an 11-year-old girl threw a balloon filled with coloured water from a terrace, which accidentally burst near a woman standing in the lane. Although the girl’s family apologised, an argument broke out between neighbours and tensions escalated.

The confrontation soon turned violent as relatives from both sides gathered and clashed. During the fight, 26-year-old Tarun Kumar was allegedly beaten to death, while several others sustained injuries.

Investigators said around 20 to 25 people were involved in the altercation that eventually turned into mob violence.

On Sunday, civic authorities demolished illegal portions of a house linked to the main accused, Nizamuddin, in Uttam Nagar. The action was carried out after officials found that parts of the structure violated municipal regulations.

Police have arrested seven people, including a minor, in connection with the case. The accused include Umardeen, Jummadeen, Kamruddin, Mustaque, Muzaffar, and Tahir.

Authorities initially registered the case under provisions related to an attempt to commit culpable homicide, but after Tarun Kumar died, murder charges were added. Police also invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act during the investigation.

Following the killing, protests erupted in the locality, and several vehicles were reportedly damaged. Police deployed additional personnel and conducted a flag march in Uttam Nagar to maintain law and order.

Authorities have urged residents not to spread rumours and warned against giving the incident a communal angle as the investigation continues.

