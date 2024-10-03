Building slab collapse in Mumbai, one killed

Mumbai: The slab of a building collapsed in Grant Road area of Mumbai, said reliable reports on Thursday, one person was killed.

Reports say that, the fire Brigade and Police officials immediately reached the spot and started rescue operations.

A man identified as Shivaji Nikam died after the slab of a building collapsed in the Grant Road area of Mumbai, informed sources in the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation).

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.