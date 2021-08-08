Building collapse in Delhi’s Nand Nagri area; One killed, three injured

By IANS
Delhi Building collapse
Representational Image ( Credit: IANS)

New Delhi: One person has been killed and three others have been injured after an old two-storey building collapsed in east Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, officials said.

Among those injured in the building collapse on Saturday are — 65-year-old Dhani Ram, his wife Anaro Devi and a man named Rajkumar. All were taken to the GTB Hospital.

Expressing grief over the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “This accident of house collapse is very sad. All possible help is being provided for relief and rescue. I will keep a constant eye on the incident through the district administration.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of East Delhi Municipal Corporation has said: “Strict action will be taken against the culprits. In the meeting a day earlier, the Municipal Commissioner had given instructions to identify dangerous buildings and take necessary action.”

“The injured have been sent to the hospital, further legal action is being taken,” a police officer said.

