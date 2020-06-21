Mumbai: As Mumbai continues its battle against COVID-19, a builder has turned a Good Samaritan by handing over a 19-storey newly constructed building.

The builder who has been identified as Mehul Sanghvi of Sheeji Sharan Developers reportedly handed over the building to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to convert it into a COVID-19 facility.

“We decided to do this willingly after discussing with tenants. The building is being used as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients,” NDTV quoted Mehul Sanghvi as saying.

The building which has 130 flats is located on SV Road in Malad.

On Saturday, Maharashtra had reported a single-day rise of 3,874 new COVID-19 cases. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 1,28,205, said the state health department. With 160 deaths, the toll in the state is at 5,984.

Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai had said that 136 deaths and 1,197 new cases have been reported in Mumbai, taking the total tally in the city to 65,265. The toll is at 3,559.