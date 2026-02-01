Budget 2026–27 Shows Which Government Schemes Get the Highest Spending Boost This Year

The Union Budget 2026–27 shows a clear shift towards welfare support, employment generation, and large-scale infrastructure, with several schemes receiving significantly higher allocations compared to the previous year.

According to budget estimates, the highest government spending this year is on food security, rural jobs, roads, and housing, underlining the Centre’s focus on economic stability and livelihoods.

Food Security Tops Government Spending

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) remains the single largest scheme by allocation in 2026–27. The government has earmarked ₹2.27 lakh crore, maintaining the elevated spending levels seen in the revised estimates of 2025–26.

This continued high allocation signals the government’s commitment to free food grain support for vulnerable households, even as inflationary pressures ease.

Rural Employment Sees a Major Reshuffle

One of the biggest changes in this year’s budget is the introduction of the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), which receives a massive ₹95,692 crore allocation. This is a new scheme, marking a strategic shift in how rural employment and livelihoods are supported.

In contrast, spending on MGNREGA has been sharply reduced to ₹30,000 crore from ₹88,000 crore in the revised estimate of 2025–26, indicating a gradual move away from pandemic-era employment dependence towards structured livelihood programmes.

Roads and Transport Get a Strong Push

Infrastructure continues to be a major focus area. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been allocated ₹1.87 lakh crore, higher than last year, making highways one of the largest capital expenditure items in the budget.

Railway-related spending, including new lines, doubling of tracks, rolling stock, and safety works, has also seen sustained funding, reinforcing the government’s long-term transport and logistics strategy.

Housing Spending Rises Sharply

The government has significantly increased funding for housing schemes. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Rural has received ₹54,917 crore, while PM Awas Yojana – Urban and PMAY-Urban 2.0 together see a sharp jump compared to last year.

This reflects a renewed push to address housing demand in both rural and urban India, while supporting the construction sector and allied employment.

Water, Power and Clean Energy Gain Momentum

The Jal Jeevan Mission records one of the largest year-on-year increases, with allocations rising to ₹67,670 crore, signalling continued urgency to provide tap water connections to rural households.

In the energy space, the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has been raised to ₹22,000 crore, up from the revised estimate of 2025–26, highlighting the government’s growing emphasis on rooftop solar adoption.

Defence and Manufacturing Remain Strategic Priorities

Defence capital expenditure remains elevated, with large allocations for aircraft, aero engines, naval fleets, and other equipment, reinforcing India’s long-term defence modernisation plans.

Meanwhile, production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, semiconductor missions, and electronics manufacturing programmes continue to receive strong support, underlining the push for domestic manufacturing and technology self-reliance.

Compared to the previous year, Budget 2026–27 clearly prioritises food security, infrastructure expansion, housing, water supply, clean energy, and structured employment creation, while gradually scaling down emergency-style welfare spending.

The spending pattern suggests a transition from short-term support to long-term economic capacity building, as the government positions itself for sustained growth in the coming years.