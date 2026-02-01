Budget 2026–27 Focuses on Higher Capital Spending and Fiscal Discipline

Advertisement

The Union Budget 2026–27 signals a clear focus on higher infrastructure spending, controlled fiscal deficit, and stronger financial support to states, according to the government’s Budget at a Glance document.

The total expenditure for FY 2026–27 has been estimated at ₹53.47 lakh crore, marking a steady rise from previous years and reflecting the government’s continued push to support economic growth

Strong Push for Capital Expenditure

A key highlight of the budget is the sharp emphasis on capital expenditure, which is projected at ₹12.21 lakh crore. When combined with grants for asset creation, the effective capital expenditure rises to ₹17.14 lakh crore.

This indicates a clear policy priority toward infrastructure development, asset creation, and long-term growth, rather than short-term consumption spending

Higher Support for States

The Centre has proposed transferring ₹25.43 lakh crore to states and Union Territories with legislatures in FY 2026–27. This includes states’ share of taxes, grants, loans, and funds under centrally sponsored schemes.

The increase underlines the government’s intent to strengthen state finances and support regional development.

Fiscal Deficit Continues to Decline

The fiscal deficit for FY 2026–27 has been pegged at 4.3% of GDP, lower than earlier years. This reflects a continued effort toward fiscal consolidation while maintaining growth-oriented spending.

The primary deficit, which excludes interest payments, has also declined to 0.7% of GDP, pointing to improved fiscal management.

Revenue Deficit and Spending Quality

The revenue deficit remains at 1.5% of GDP, while the effective revenue deficit falls sharply to 0.3% of GDP. This suggests that a larger share of government spending is being directed toward productive asset creation rather than routine expenses

Where the Money Comes From and Goes

On the revenue side, income tax and corporation tax together form a major portion of government receipts, while borrowings account for about one-fourth of total resources.

On the expenditure side, states’ share of taxes remains the largest component, followed by interest payments and defence spending, highlighting the government’s key financial commitments .

Growth Assumptions

The budget assumes a nominal GDP of ₹393 lakh crore for FY 2026–27, reflecting an estimated 10% growth over the previous year, providing the macroeconomic base for fiscal planning.

Conclusion

Overall, Budget 2026–27 balances growth with fiscal discipline, focusing on capital investment, reduced deficits, and stronger state support to sustain long-term economic momentum.