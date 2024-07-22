Budget 2024 date, time and expectations, reduction in GST expected

New Delhi: The date for the Budget 2024 is 23rd July 2024. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to begin the budget speech at 11 am.

This will be FM Sitharaman’s seventh straight Budget. It will be a full budget for the fiscal 2024-25.

The presentation on July 23 will be the first Budget by the BJP-led NDA government since it was re-elected for the third term last month.

Expectations:

Common people have high expectations from the Union Budget 2024-25. Many people expect that he GST should be reduced. It will increase business in many sectors.

Small traders hope the government will provide tax relief to small businesses. Also, the government should address problems faced by the small traders.

It is also hoped that the government will present a Budget that provides relief to both traders and the common people. The government should ensure that people do not get disappointed with the Budget. Also, the government needs to reduce taxes.

Experts urge govt to remove 18 pc GST on mental health services. The government must remove or limit the 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on mental health services, and allocate resources strategically to help India become a mentally resilient society, experts said on the eve of Union Budget presentation on Monday.

Mental health is a key area of concern that can have a significant impact on the productivity and economy of the country.