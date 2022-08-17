BTS ARMY United As Indian Teacher Threatens Female Student Of Physical Assault For Liking Band An Indian teacher recently threatened a female child for liking BTS too much. His hurtful comments had made ARMYs furious.

In a bizarre incident, a teacher in India threatened a student during an online class to beat her up for liking the Kpop band BTS.

Reportedly, a private tutor named Siddhartha Misra allegedly ‘threatened’ a female student in her class for showing interest in BTS. The video of the incident went viral online. Although the original video shared on Twitter has been removed, other students attending the class have confirmed the information to be true.

It was during a live online class when the teacher was responding to his students’ doubts in the comment section when one of the students wrote, “who’s BTS army here.’ The teacher stopped teaching and started abusing the girl. He said, “Hey, hey BTS fan. If you don’t have food in your home, BTS won’t come to cook for you. Just heard songs of the guys who put on lipsticks and dance to the songs. You all become happy just by listening to their songs.”

By sarcastically calling BTS ARMYs ‘cool’ and he further said, “If you weren’t a girl, I would’ve grabbed your collar and slapped you. Your cheeks would’ve been swollen so much that you wouldn’t be able to say ‘BTS’…I would’ve punched you so hard your nose would start bleeding but since you’re a girl, I cannot do such a thing. Only if you were a boy.”

He goes on to mock BTS’ fans by saying “BTS fans hit like, BTS fans eat a lizard. Show love to BTS by eating a lizard.”

Some of the fans attending the class also brought forward to attention that the teacher said, “What were you doing during the break? Listening to BTS’ songs and coming?”

Although some users came forward to explain where the girl went wrong and that the teacher’s behaviour was understandable, they also admitted that such overreaction by a tutor was indeed scary. Reacting to the news, a person tweeted, “My sister was taking the same class, she told me this thing, the way he reacted is absolutely disgusting.”

My sister was taking the same class, she told me this thing, the way he reacted is absolutely disgusting. But what actually happened was, a girl wrote who’s bts army here ,in live comment section which was meant for questions and doubts only, everyone started commenting — komalツ (@bangtanflair) August 15, 2022

“And the teacher wasn’t able to find the questions or doubts but, the way he acted is not justifiable” the fan further stated in a continued tweet thread.

and teacher wasn’t able to find the questions or doubts but, the way he acted is not justifiable — komalツ (@bangtanflair) August 15, 2022

A series of tweets followed the scenario, as many took to the microblogging website to express their opinion on the matter. The man not only made hurtful and racist remarks but also openly threatened the girl with physical assault, concerned ARMYs pointed out by adding that the girl must be too depressed to talk right now. They also added that this could cause fear, serious mental illness, and anxieties in kids, especially teenagers. One fan wrote, “This is absolutely disgusting. A teacher publicly thre8tening to physically assault a student just because she is a BTS ARMY” and another comment read, “This is so disgusting. I’m going to throw up. I fear for this student’s mental and physical well-being.”

Amidst the backlash, the teacher took to his Instagram to upload a video to apologize to the female student for his remarks. He also justified his action by saying that the girl should not have mentioned BTS during the online lecture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIDDHARTHA (MSM SIR) MISRA (@siddy4544)

BTS is a South Korean boy band that comprises seven members- Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The septet is currently a global sensation with the highest-selling musical records in the world. They enjoy a huge fan base, in India as well. The band debuted in 2013 under the label Big hit Entertainment and has delivered several hit tracks such as Butter, Dynamite, DNA, Blood Sweat & Tears, and much more.