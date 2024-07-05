BSP Tamil Nadu president Armstrong hacked to death by unidentified mob

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president Armstrong was hacked to death by an unidentified mob, ANI said in an X (Formerly Twitter) post on Friday.

As per reports, the BSP Tamil Nadu president was killed by an unidentified mob of 6 people near his residence in Perambur, Chennai this evening.

Reportedly, Police are searching for the accused. The incident took place in Sembium police jurisdiction, Chennai Police Officials said.

It is to be noted that earlier today Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar got grievous injured when he was attacked by four Nihang Sikhs near the Civil Hospital in full public view on a busy street in broad daylight in Ludhiana of Punjab on Friday. He was accompanied by a Police officer who did not retaliate.