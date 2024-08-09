BSF successfully addresses different kind of challenge at India-Bangladesh border

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday successfully addressed a different kind of challenge in the Coochbehar District of West Bengal at the India-Bangladesh border. ANI reported about this in its X handle on Friday.

As per reports, approximately 1,000 individuals, reportedly Bangladeshi nationals, approached the international border, seeking refuge in India.

Upon encountering this group, the BSF promptly approached its counterpart, the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), to take these Bangladeshi nationals back, ensuring that the situation was managed without escalating tensions.

The quick and decisive actions of the BSF, in coordination with India’s civil administration, were crucial in maintaining order and resolving the issue, BSF said in a statement.

It is to be noted that amid political crisis and violence in Bangladesh, a large number of people from the neighbouring country have gathered at the India-Bangladesh border. They’ve been stopped by BSF at Zero Point.

