BSF shoots down Pakistan drone carrying weapons in Jammu&Kashmir’s Kathua

Jammu: Border security force (BSF) on Saturday shot down a Pakistani drone carrying weapons in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

Police sources said at about 5.10 a.m. on Saturday morning, BSF troopers spotted a Pakistani drone over the Panesar outpost on the international border in Kathua district.

“On examination of the payload of the shot down drone, a US made M-4 rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds of ammunition and seven grenades were found.

“The consignment was for some ‘Ali Baba’ as the payload carried his name”, police said.

The width of the drone from blade to blade was 8 feet.

“It seems the Pakistani outpost opposite our Panesar border outpost was controlling the drone”, police said.