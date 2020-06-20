Pakistan drone carrying weapons shot down
Photo: IANS

BSF shoots down Pakistan drone carrying weapons in Jammu&Kashmir’s Kathua

By IANS

Jammu: Border security force (BSF) on Saturday shot down a Pakistani drone carrying weapons in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.

Police sources said at about 5.10 a.m. on Saturday morning, BSF troopers spotted a Pakistani drone over the Panesar outpost on the international border in Kathua district.

“On examination of the payload of the shot down drone, a US made M-4 rifle, two magazines, 60 rounds of ammunition and seven grenades were found.

“The consignment was for some ‘Ali Baba’ as the payload carried his name”, police said.

The width of the drone from blade to blade was 8 feet.

“It seems the Pakistani outpost opposite our Panesar border outpost was controlling the drone”, police said.

You might also like
Nation

Covid-19 Cases in India Spikes By 14,516 in last 24 hrs, total nears 4 lakh

Nation

All party meet: Most opposition parties support Modi in faceoff with China

Nation

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on oxygen support after condition worsens

Nation

Modification petition filed in Supreme Court over Rath Yatra 2020 in Puri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.