Boat capsizes in Padma River, BSF rescued 10 Bangladeshis including infant

Advertisement

Kolkata: A tragic incident took place in which a boat carrying 11-12 people capsized in Padma River near the Bangladesh-India border in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

The Border Security Force (BSF) rescued 10 Bangladeshi nationals, including women, children and a 20-day-old infant in a rescue operation launched following the incident.

The victims of the incident are identified as residents of Bangladesh’s Chapainawabganj district, and had swept away into Indian Territory near Lalgola in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

The reason behind the boat to get capsized in the Padma River near the Bangladesh-India border is said to be due to high waves and strong currents.

Advertisement

BSF personnel spotted the stranded passengers and launched a rescue operation using a speedboat. The survivors were taken for medical treatment and given food and clothing. They were later handed back to Bangladesh following coordination between the BSF and Bangladesh Border Guard.

However one person had managed to swim back to Bangladesh, while one passenger was reported missing.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.