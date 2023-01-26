Nation

BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets on IB in Jammu

Border Security Force (BSF) troopers exchanged sweets with Pakistan Rangers on Thursday to mark India's 74th Republic Day.

By IANS 0
BSF rangers exchange sweets in jammu
Pic Credit: IANS

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) troopers exchanged sweets with Pakistan Rangers on Thursday to mark India’s 74th Republic Day.

BSF sources said sweets were offered to Rangers at various outposts on the international border in Jammu division and the gesture was reciprocated by the Rangers.

Mutual exchange of sweets took place at various border outposts on the international border in Samba, Kathua, and Jammu districts.

Official sources said sweets were also exchanged between the forces of the two countries on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Gorkha Training Centre displays weapons on R-Day in Shillong

India’s first nasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC launched

Republic Day: Majority of the tableaux based on Women…

1 of 5,528