BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets on IB in Jammu

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) troopers exchanged sweets with Pakistan Rangers on Thursday to mark India’s 74th Republic Day.

BSF sources said sweets were offered to Rangers at various outposts on the international border in Jammu division and the gesture was reciprocated by the Rangers.

Mutual exchange of sweets took place at various border outposts on the international border in Samba, Kathua, and Jammu districts.

Official sources said sweets were also exchanged between the forces of the two countries on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts.