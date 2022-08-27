BSF nabs intruder at Jammu border

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) troops nabbed an intruder at the international border (IB) on Saturday in Jammu district.

BSF sources said that alert troops noticed suspicious movement in Arnia sector of the IB in Jammu district today.

“Warning shots were fired by the troops after which the intruder was nabbed. He has been identified as 45-year old Muhammad Shabad, resident of Sialkot Pakistan.

“Incriminating material has been recovered from his possession”, BSF sources said.