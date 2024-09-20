BSF jawans’ bus meets with accident in Jammu and Kashmir; 3 killed, dozens injured

Jammu: In a tragic incident, three Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed while over 30 others were injured after the bus on which they were traveling met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The accident took place when the bus with 35 BSF jawans skidded off a hilly road and plunged into a gorge in the Budgam district while it was going for election duty.

All the injured BSF personnel, six of whom are in critical condition, were rescued and rushed to a hospital for treatment.