BSF foils multiple cross-border smuggling attempts along India-Pakistan border in Punjab

Amritsar: In a series of operations, the Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled multiple cross-border smuggling attempts along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, recovering a Pakistani drone, arms and narcotics from the Amritsar and Ferozepur sectors.

According to BSF officials, the seizures were made in three separate intelligence-based operations, reflecting the heightened alertness and operational efficiency of the border force in countering the growing threat posed by Pakistan-based drone networks.

In the first incident, acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF troops launched a focused search operation in agricultural fields near village Kamal Wala in Ferozepur district. During the search, the troops recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone, believed to have been used for cross-border smuggling activities. The drone was found lying in fields close to the India-Pakistan border fence.

In another incident, the same morning, BSF personnel recovered two pistols that were concealed in crop fields near village Raja Rai in Ferozepur. Officials said the weapons were likely dropped by a drone or smugglers attempting to exploit the dense vegetation in the border belt.

The third significant recovery took place late last night in the Amritsar sector, following the detection of suspicious aerial movement by BSF surveillance systems. Responding swiftly, troops conducted an extensive search near Village Pandori and recovered one packet of heroin weighing 1.664 kilograms (gross weight). The suspected narcotics packet was found wrapped and prepared for further delivery.

BSF officials said that the back-to-back recoveries once again expose Pakistan-based networks’ attempts to push arms and drugs into Indian territory using aerial routes, especially rogue drones. They added that the force remains fully prepared to counter the evolving tactics of cross-border syndicates.

“These consecutive seizures highlight the unwavering commitment of BSF troops to plug any aerial intrusion by Pakistan-origin narco-carrier drones. Our personnel remain on high alert, using both intelligence inputs and advanced technical surveillance to thwart such attempts,” a senior BSF official said.

