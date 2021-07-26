BS Yediyurappa resigns as Karnataka Chief Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa announced his resignation on Monday while delivering a speech at a function to mark completion of his two-years in office.

Yedyurappa, made the announcement teary-eyed. “I am resigning from this post. I am meeting the Governor Thavarchand Gehlot after lunch and submitting my resignation.

Yediyurappa submitted his resignation letter to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and said “I have submitted my resignation as the CM. I thank the BJP leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah and central leaders for giving me the opportunity to work as the CM even after crossing the age of 75.”

It has been an honour to have served the state for the past two years. I have decided to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am humbled and sincerely thank the people of the state for giving me the opportunity to serve them. (1/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 26, 2021

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot accepted CM BS Yediyurappa’s resignation and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till the next CM takes oath.

Amid speculation about leadership change in Karnataka and the exit of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the names of several leaders have been doing the rounds for the key post.

