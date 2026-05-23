BRS leader Chinthalapadi Madhu found dead in gunny bag in Telangana’s Suryapet
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Chinthalapadi Madhu was found dead inside a gunny bag near Yerkaram stage in Telangana's Suryapet district
Suryapet: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Chinthalapadi Madhu was found dead inside a gunny bag near Yerkaram stage under the limits of Suryapet Rural Police Station in Telangana’s Suryapet district, police said on Saturday.
Police suspect that the 42-year-old leader was murdered by unidentified persons before his body was dumped near the roadside location.
“Unknown individuals brutally killed a 42-year-old man named Chinthalapadi Madhu and dumped his body in a gunny bag near Yerkaram stage,” Sub Inspector of Suryapet Rural Police Station said.
He also stated that a case has been registered and the body has been shifted for post-mortem examination.
The police also said that the deceased’s wife is a former sarpanch associated with the BRS party and that he was involved in a murder case earlier in 2008, where he allegedly killed a former sarpanch named Ravinder from the same village.
The cop further said, “The deceased’s wife is a former sarpanch from the BRS party. The deceased was involved in a murder case in 2008, in which he allegedly killed a former sarpanch named Ravinder from the same village. We have registered a case, and the deceased’s body has been shifted for post-mortem examination. We are investigating the matter and searching for the accused.”
Further investigation is underway.