BRS leader Chinthalapadi Madhu found dead in gunny bag in Telangana’s Suryapet

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Suryapet: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Chinthalapadi Madhu was found dead inside a gunny bag near Yerkaram stage under the limits of Suryapet Rural Police Station in Telangana’s Suryapet district, police said on Saturday.

Police suspect that the 42-year-old leader was murdered by unidentified persons before his body was dumped near the roadside location.

“Unknown individuals brutally killed a 42-year-old man named Chinthalapadi Madhu and dumped his body in a gunny bag near Yerkaram stage,” Sub Inspector of Suryapet Rural Police Station said.

He also stated that a case has been registered and the body has been shifted for post-mortem examination.

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The police also said that the deceased’s wife is a former sarpanch associated with the BRS party and that he was involved in a murder case earlier in 2008, where he allegedly killed a former sarpanch named Ravinder from the same village.

The cop further said, “The deceased’s wife is a former sarpanch from the BRS party. The deceased was involved in a murder case in 2008, in which he allegedly killed a former sarpanch named Ravinder from the same village. We have registered a case, and the deceased’s body has been shifted for post-mortem examination. We are investigating the matter and searching for the accused.”

Further investigation is underway.