Brother murders sister over suspected affair, dismembers body in Telangana

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Hyderabad: In a chilling case, a brother allegedly killed his sister in a fit of rage over her suspected relationship, dismembered her body into two pieces and discarded the remains in Majithpur Lake in Batasingaram of Ranga Reddy district in Telangana.

The incident came into light during a police probe into the missing case filed on Feb 28 by the victim’s brother Pappu Ram, who mentioned that his sister had vanished from a store and did not return back.

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The victim, a widow had been living with her brother following her husband’s death. Pappu was always suspicious about her involvement with another man, which enraged him and led to murder. He then cut the body parts into two and then disposed them in Majithpur Lake.

Later, Pappu Ram himself lodged the missing complaint at the local police station to avoid any kind of suspicion. However, through forensic examination during the inquiry exposed the plot, leading to his immediate arrest on murder charges.