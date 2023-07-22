Brother kills sister over relationship, carries severed head to police station in UP

In a shocking incident, a man killed his own sibling over a relationship and walked with the severed head of his sister in a police station at Mithwara village in the Fatehpur area of Uttar-Pradesh.

The accused has been identified as Riyaz (22) of the same village.

Report says, there was heated argument between Riyaz and Aashifa (18) and in a fit of rage, Riyaz allegedly severed the neck of his sister with a sharp weapon and went to the police station with her head.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Mishra said that Aashifa had recently eloped with her partner Chand Babu, a resident of the same village. However, the police recovered Aashifa a few days later and sent Babu to jail based on a complaint filed by the woman’s family members.

A police team reached the crime spot and sent the body for postmortem after collecting the evidence.

A case has been registered and the accused Riyaz has been arrested by the police