Bridegroom flees from his own reception after seeing first wife

Bridegroom flees from his own reception after seeing first wife A bridegroom fled away from his reception party leaving his bride behind after he saw his first wife entering the venue along with police.

In a bizarre incident, a bridegroom fled away from his reception party leaving his bride behind. The two got married on Friday night and were hosting a reception on the same night in Moinbagh of Madannapet.

Reportedly, Syed Nazeer (Khaleel), the bridegroom, was marrying for the second time without informing his first wife. However, the man fled from the venue because he saw his first wife entering the hall, accompanied by some policemen.

On Saturday, the Madannapet police said that they were still unsure of the whereabouts of Nazeer.

As per the reports, the bridegroom’s first wife, Dr. Sana Samreen, said that she came to know of what Nazeer was doing without her consent and that he was hosting a reception. Hence, she rushed to the spot with her brother Abdul Waheed and officials from Santoshnagar police station.

Nazeer, who was on the stage, panicked when he saw Sana and the others and escaped through the rear entrance.

In a report by Deccan Chronicle, Waheed told the newspaper, “My sister married Nazeer soon after he came from New Zealand in 2019. During the Covid-19 lockdown, he was stuck here and we took care of his expenses. However, he demanded `15 lakh which we could not pay. He then began keeping away from my sister.”

“I am a doctor. During the second wave of Covid-19, I served Nazeer’s uncle who was Covid positive and gave most of my savings to him during the lockdown,” Dr, Samreen said.

She also revealed that around 15 months ago, she filed a complaint against Nazeer for harassment for additional money and the couple was counseled at the women’s police station for the same. The two have a 22-month-old son together.

Following the incident that occurred on Friday, Sana lodged a written complaint with the Santoshnagar police, and the case was transferred to Madannapet police, said assistant SI, M. Narsimha.