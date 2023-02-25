Bride dies of heart attack during wedding rituals in Gujarat

Gujarat: In an unfortunate incident, a bride in Bhavnagar died of a heart attack in the middle of her wedding rituals at the marriage venue in the Subhashnagar area of Gujarat.

During the wedding rituals, the bride reportedly felt dizzy and fainted. She was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors said she died of a heart attack.

Even after the unexpected incident, the wedding celebrations continued as the relatives proposed an alternative plan. Even as the family mourned the death of the bride, they suggested the bride’s younger sister take her place and marry the groom.

Amid all this, the bride’s body was reportedly kept in cold storage until the ceremony was over.