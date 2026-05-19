BRICS Summit in Delhi: Russian President Putin to visit India

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New-Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit New Delhi for the BRICS summit on September 12-13, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday.

The visit will mark Putin’s second trip to India within a year. The Russian president had travelled to New Delhi in December, 2025 to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit where he held extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on expanding bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

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The last BRICS Summit was held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in July under the theme “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for a More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”.

Earlier this month, Sergey Lavrov visited India to attend the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting. During the visit, Lavrov also met Prime Minister Modi and discussed a range of regional and global issues, including the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.