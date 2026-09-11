BRICS Media Kit Showcases Bihar Sattu, Koraput Coffee and Gujarat Crafts

Advertisement

New Delhi: Journalists attending the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi will receive more than briefing material this year. The media kit prepared for the September 12-13 gathering brings together food products and handicrafts from different parts of India, offering a small window into the country’s regional traditions.

The package includes sattu and makhana from Bihar, coffee from Koraput in Odisha, and handicrafts from Gujarat. The selection brings agricultural products and traditional craftsmanship into the spotlight alongside the summit’s diplomatic proceedings.

Vasudev Ravi, OSD, Public Relations, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said the idea behind the kit is to give visiting journalists an understanding of the wider “India Story” through products representing different regions.

Bihar has contributed sattu, commonly consumed as a drink, along with makhana, a major crop associated with the state. Odisha’s contribution is coffee produced in the Koraput region, drawing attention to the state’s growing coffee sector. Gujarat, meanwhile, has supplied handicrafts reflecting its long-standing artisan traditions.

Advertisement

The choice of items gives the media kit a distinctly regional character. Rather than relying only on conventional summit memorabilia, it brings together products linked to local agriculture, food culture and traditional skills.

The package has been prepared as India hosts the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12-13. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the meeting, with Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed to attend and Chinese President Xi Jinping also expected to participate.

India is hosting the summit as part of its BRICS chairship, with the grouping’s discussions covering areas including trade, finance, technology, energy and global governance.

But beyond the formal agenda, the contents of the media kit offer visiting journalists a more grounded introduction to the country — from Bihar’s sattu and makhana to Koraput coffee and Gujarati handicrafts. It is a compact showcase of how India’s regional produce and traditional skills are being carried into an international diplomatic setting.